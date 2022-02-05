N oted Hancock naturalist, author and filmmaker Sy Montgomery woke up on a recent Saturday to find one of her four baby painted turtles had drowned.
“He was stuck under the floating basking raft because, freakishly, one of the suckers that hold the raft to the side of the tank let go and he was stuck on the bottom of the tank,” she said.
Luckily for Monet, Montgomery had recently seen CPR performed on a turtle during a visit to the Turtle Survival Alliance in South Carolina and knew just what to do. She began pushing Monet’s arms and legs in and out of his shell, which she had learned would restart the heart and lungs of a turtle.
She also added her own technique of pushing on Monet’s soft undershell.
It was an anxious moment since Montgomery had been raising Monet since she took him and his siblings — Manet, Seurat and Bonnard, all named after famous painters — in as hatchlings last year.
“I’m pumping his arms and legs and praying he would come back,” she said.
After about 20 minutes of turtle CPR, Monet began to move his neck. Montgomery, however, didn’t take this for a sure sign of resuscitation and kept going for a full 45 minutes. By that time Monet was moving his arms, legs and head and had opened his eyes.
Animal kingdoms
Montgomery has channeled her love of animals and nature into 31 books, both for children and adults. Her research is hands-on, and she’s traveled the world immersing herself in the habitats of everything from great apes to tarantulas. But she is perhaps best known for her international bestseller “The Good Good Pig,” about how she raised a shoebox-sized piglet into a 700-pound town mascot named Christopher Hogwood.
Her most recent project involves embedding herself into the lives of turtles and the people who work with them. She also said that in the way she explored consciousness with “The Soul of an Octopus,” she is exploring concepts of time, aging and wisdom with her turtle friends. It’s an interesting subject in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Most of it takes place at the turtle hospital, so it’s about healing and … a moment in human history when time has been turned on its head,” Montgomery said.
She’s also at work on an illustrated book, “The Book of Turtles.”
Turtles, she says, are astonishing creatures. They have distinctive personalities and are incredibly athletic.
“We have no idea how strange these things are. They date back to the age of the dinosaurs and they are still with us ... and they are largely unchanged,” she said.
Montgomery, who shared turtle CPR tips on her social media accounts Jan. 23, said that after she revived Monet, she put the painted turtle in a “dry hospital box,” adding that “you never feel particularly good when you’ve been dead.” After 24 hours, she added some shallow water, and once he was on the mend, she returned Monet to the tank with siblings.
According to the turtle health experts at the Turtle Survival Alliance and the Turtle Rescue League in Southbridge, Mass., Monet is doing well and should recover. Both organizations have used turtle CPR several times to successfully revive drowned turtles, Montgomery said.
“They say, ‘Don’t worry about the fact that he is not eating right now,’” Montgomery said, but she can still tell he’s not quite back to his old self yet.
“We think of turtles as kind of slow — Valium in a shell — but painted baby turtles are super quick and super alert. When they pay attention to something their attention is like a laser. So he seems a little subdued compared to his usual self but he is behaving well within the normal range for a baby painted turtle.”
Making friends
So just how did Montgomery, who is working with illustrator Matt Patterson of New Ipswich on her latest pair of projects, come to be raising four baby painted turtles?
She’s known to spend years immersing herself in her subjects, but for Montgomery, the method is more like making new friends.
“Humans are fine — I married one of them, and I care about them,” Montgomery said. “But humans are just one species on Earth.
“Focusing on one species is pretty limiting, and I have friends across many species. … Octopus, cheetahs, pigs, birds. I think it kind of grows your soul.”
The four turtles came from a nest-protection area in Massachusetts, where she is working with a group of turtle conservationists.
Montgomery said that turtles are in decline around the world, largely because people not only keep them as pets but because people eat the meat and grind up the shell as part of traditional Chinese medicine.
Conservationists, with state permits, remove hatchlings from the nest and raise them indoors for their first year before releasing them back into the wild.
She likens it to a turtle Head Start program.
“You take these wild hatchlings, you protect them and feed them and then release them in the spring, so they are stronger and bigger than their wild counterparts,” she said.
Aside from the danger of being poached by humans, the wild can be a treacherous world for a newly hatched turtle, she said. Almost every creature in the wild eats turtle eggs and babies, which are particularly vulnerable in their first year of life. Fish, herons, otters, raccoons, dogs. You name it, she said. Even the roots of a tree will suck the moisture from a nest of turtle eggs, killing them before they can hatch.
“It’s just a miracle that they survive at all,” she said.