The idea came to Steve Schuch while planning the annual Martin Luther King Day Jr. observances in Hancock - combine “America The Beautiful” with a new chorus and verses inspired by the vision of the slain civil rights leader.
“America The Dream” was born nine months later.
Schuch teamed up with composer and virtual choir producer Shelbie Rassler, now a graduate student at The Juilliard School.
“I wanted to create a reimagined version of this beloved song that reflects the dreams we hold in common,” Schuch said in a statement. “Beyond the song itself, a critical piece was creating a new website with free tools to encourage constructive conversations about what this dream of America means for each of us.”
The Hancock resident imagined a familiar song everyone could sing together, honoring both the dreams achieved and the ones still to be attained. Schuch remembers the uplifting sound that day of children’s voices, together with parents and grandparents.
“We sang it again a few weeks later. Both times, people kept asking me, ‘Why isn’t this being sung everywhere?’ And a light bulb went off,” Schuch said.
The project began with the simple idea of making free sheet music available all across America. It could be used in elementary classrooms and community, school and church choirs – anywhere people wanted to sing. The arrangements run from basic lead sheet (melody, lyrics and chords), to versions for adult and children’s chorus, a cappella scores for full choir, and even a symphonic version.
Early on, Schuch said, it became apparent that music videos of the song performances were needed to communicate its potential. Schuch came across a virtual choir YouTube video of “What the World Needs Now,” produced by graduating senior Rassler and fellow students at the Berklee College of Music. The video had gone viral and been seen by nearly two million people.
“I was charmed by Shelbie’s arrangement and the students’ great energy,” Schuch recalls. “I contacted her about the “America The Dream” project and asked if she might consider orchestrating a music video. Luckily for me, she said yes.”
Throughout the summer and fall of 2020, Schuch and Rassler worked together on a symphonic version of the piece, along with two simpler versions.
“When we heard about this project, we were eager to jump on board, as we felt the message is crucial, especially in our current political and social climate,” said Rassler in a statement.
She and sound mix engineer Daniel Santiago, another Berklee musician, loved the idea that people could not only listen, but actively participate through singing and discussion.
“This reimagining of ‘America The Dream,’ with new lyrics describing the need to fix the inequities in our nation to create a more just, inclusive society, is exactly the message we must spread as far and wide as possible during this turning point in American history,” Rassler said.
Rassler tapped the talent of Berklee College student musicians to create videos of the new song. Pandemic restrictions added another layer of challenge to the project.
“Creating ‘virtual choir’ videos is a labor of love and requires an incredibly large amount of time and energy,” said Rassler. Working remotely, the musicians had only audio cues and a reference piano track to listen to as they recorded their parts on cell phones and laptops. Each individual part and phrase then had to be mixed back into the whole piece.
Just as the musicians had to work remotely, Schuch and Rassler have yet to meet in person. Rassler is now studying composition in the graduate program at The Juilliard School in New York City. Schuch has stayed close to home in Hancock since the pandemic, doing more writing than performing.
Schuch imagines Americans connecting through Dr. King’s vision of a united country. He and co-writer Michael Bradley of Hillsborough, NH, put special emphasis on creating a unifying chorus for “America The Dream.”
They eventually settled on lyrics that would have been familiar to both Katharine Lee Bates - who wrote “America the Beautiful” in 1893 - and Dr. King: “America! America! God grant that we may see/True brotherhood and sisterhood from sea to shining sea.”
To see the music videos, lyrics and sheet music, and learn more about the history of this iconic song, visit AmericaTheDream.org.