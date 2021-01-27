Boys and Girls Clubs in Manchester and Concord are among four after-school programs across New Hampshire slated to receive a portion of $75,000 donated by Hannaford Supermarkets and the Hannaford Charitable Foundation.
The donation includes $20,000 to the Boys and Girls Club of Manchester, $20,000 to the Boys and Girls Club of Central New Hampshire in Concord, $17,500 to the Dover Teen Center in Dover, and $17,500 to the Seacoast Youth Services in Seabrook. The organizations will use the funding to support full day and after-school programming for local children.
“As our schedules, commitments and priorities have shifted over the last 10 months, so have the needs of working families in our community,” said Hannaford Charitable Foundation Board Chair Peter Forester in a statement. “The organizations benefiting from this donation provide parents and caregivers with the peace of mind and security that their children are being cared for in a safe, healthy and supportive environment.”
The Boys & Girls Club of Manchester anticipates using the $20,000 in funds to support a temporary shift to full-day programming supporting members with schoolwork and classroom meetings, while continuing to provide enrichment activities.
There are currently a total of 130 members in kindergarten through grade 5 participating in the COVID Care Program from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. The Club continues to run programs for 50 teens Monday through Saturday.
Additionally, breakfast, lunch and daily snacks are provided to members on site as well as grab-and-go meals. More than 80 families receive bags of groceries on Fridays to help sustain them over the weekend.
“Our meal program and weekly grocery bags have brought much-needed relief to already-stressed families. Since the start of the pandemic, we have served over 36,000 meals and snacks and provided over 1,100 bags of groceries to supplement weekend meals,” said Diane Fitzpatrick, CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of Manchester, in a statement.
The $20,000 grant to the Boys and Girls Club of Central New Hampshire in Concord will be used to allow the club to stay open all day to accommodate distance and hybrid learning models and help kids stay on track in school. Additionally, the funds will help cover additional sanitization and cleaning expenses and help struggling families by supporting the club’s evening meal programs in three communities.
The Seacoast Youth Services in Seabrook will use its $17,500 grant to purchase equipment needed to continue delivering outdoor adventure programming such as fishing, sledding, snowshoeing, kayaking, paddle boarding and archery.
The $17,500 grant to the Dover Teen Center in Dover will help teens with academic and social-emotional support and provide basic needs like food and clothing, school supplies and technological support.
The center will also provide new enrichment programming that promotes creativity and self-esteem for youth participants.