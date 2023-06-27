WASHINGTON -- The Nashua man who nearly a decade ago co-founded a movement aimed at creating and operating community farms and introducing farm-to-school programs has been selected Granite Stater of the Month by U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan.
Andrew Morin, whose locally-based ReGenerative Roots Association also formed a food hub as part of his "commitment to tackling food insecurity in New Hampshire," according to Hassan, received the honor for the month of June.
Each month since 2017, Hassan has recognized an outstanding New Hampshire resident who "goes above and beyond" to help his or her neighbors and strengthen their communities, a program that came to be named "Granite Stater of the Month."
ReGenerative Roots Association, meanwhile, came about as a result of discussions between a group of high school friends who, like Morin, were lifelong Nashua residents.
The subject soon turned to ways the friends might be able to help local folks dealing with food insecurity. Interest grew, and plans to tackle local food security issues and sustainability were drawn up.
Using their connections in the community, they founded the ReGenerative Roots Association with a 4,000-square-foot garden plot, a couple of volunteers, and some high school interns.
Today, the nonprofit is on its seventh growing season, with three community farm sites that are on pace to grow 15,000 pounds of food this year. The land is open to use by refugees and new farmers.
Everyone who farms on the land donates 10% of their produce to the Nashua Children’s Home or Nashua Soup Kitchen.
In addition to operating the community farms, ReGenerative Roots also maintains farm-to-school programs that teach students about the importance of local food systems and healthy eating.
The association's newest program, named the Food Hub, sells produce from vendors across New England while operating a food pantry for individuals and families unable to afford the food they need.
According to an excerpt of the statement that Hassan read into the Congressional Record, Morin's interest in farming, agriculture and local food systems goes back many years.
"When Andrew was about five years old, his father gave him his first tomato seed to plant in their backyard. What started as an ingenious way to encourage Andrew to eat his vegetables turned into Andrew developing a lifelong passion for agriculture and local food systems," Hassan wrote.
Morin, according to Hassan, "has made an incredible difference in the Nashua area, providing healthy fruits and vegetables to families and creating a sense of community and economic empowerment for newly-arrived refugees.
"I commend him for his determination in tackling the challenging issue of food insecurity and healthy nutrition, and for his generosity in giving back to the community.
"Andrew’s work exemplifies the Granite State spirit ... ," Hassan added.