HBO documentary 'Santa Camp' features Manchester's own Claus

Dan Greenleaf is a busy man this time of year. He shows up at parties, tree lightings and parades in his red Chrysler Town & Country minivan with the license plates “IMSANTA.” He listens as children recite their Christmas lists and takes a lot of pictures.
His appearance says it all: A big belly, fluffy white beard and a shiny red suit. His presence is requested at more than 100 events each year leading to Christmas.
Where’s the sleigh?
“It’s back in the North Pole,” Greenleaf said outside the Deerfield Parks & Recreation office last week. “It’s getting ready for Christmas.”
During a meet and greet, 5-year-old Parker Adams sat on Santa’s lap next to his brother, Finn, 2, and asked for as many Legos as possible under the tree.
“Did you know at the North Pole, we had to build a whole factory just for Legos?” Greenleaf said.
Beyond the seemingly endless pre-Christmas stops, Greenleaf, 71, of Manchester, and his wife, Diana, appear in HBO Max’s new documentary, “Santa Camp,” which debuted on Nov. 17. The documentary, directed by Nick Sweeney and produced by Emmy winner Stacey Reiss, took about two years to film.
Every year, the New England Santa Society hosts Santa Camp in late August in Greenfield, which caught the attention of Sweeney. The camp was started in 2012 to teach the tricks of the trade.
“I just think that if we hadn’t been there filming, no one would believe that it took place,” Sweeney said. “It was just so surreal and so weird.”
The film also profiles a Black Santa named Chris, a Santa with a disability named Fin and a transgender Santa named Levi.
Through his business, imsanta.org, Greenleaf helps book Santas, Mrs. Clauses and elves throughout the holiday season. The past couple of years, he has tried to network with Santas of different ethnicities and Santas who speak different languages.
The society’s website features profiles of “Christmas Talent” for hire.
Every client has a specific idea of what Santa should look like, usually stemming from the storybook “image of the Santa they grew up with,” Greenleaf said. Or maybe from “Miracle on 34th Street” or a Coca-Cola commercial.
The look
Outside the stop in Deerfield, Greenleaf shows off his red robe with white fur trim, black boots, gold-rimmed glasses and jingle bells on his pants cuffs.
His belt features bottles of magic crystals: Green makes the sleigh go, red stops time, yellow helps him down the chimney and blue helps put children back to sleep if they catch Santa delivering gifts. A big gold key gets Santa into homes without fireplaces.
Even at 5-feet-9 inches and about 265 pounds, some think Greenleaf is not hefty enough.
“I have a lot of people say, ‘Well, you’re not that fat. You’re not fat enough,’” he said. “I could lose 100 pounds.”
A few years ago, one customer specifically asked whether Santa would be White — a question Greenleaf had not heard before. His eyes were opened to a growing diversity among Santas.
In 2020, the Bookery in Manchester held an event with Black Santa, at which one kid approached Santa for the first time without crying.
“He didn’t even want to leave without saying bye to Santa first,” the bookstore posted on Facebook. “THIS....THIS is the reason Inclusion and Representation matters in everything we do.”
Chris Kennedy — who goes by Black Santa ARK — came to the camp from North Little Rock, Arkansas, after receiving a racist letter for placing a 7-foot inflatable Black Santa on his lawn. The 35-year-old decided to become a professional Santa so that Black children like his daughter, Emily, could see themselves represented around Christmastime.
“Santa is the most recognizable icon in the world, and this is the best way to talk about inclusion and diversity,” said Reiss, the documentary’s producer.
Outside his home on Deerfield Road in Candia, Dwayne Sumpter displays a similar inflatable Black Santa, which he bought on Amazon.
“We actually have a Black Santa and a White Santa to represent the Black community,” he said. “It is not recognized as much as it should be in New Hampshire.”
He hadn’t heard about the documentary, but isn’t surprised by pushback from those who think Santa needs to be typecast as big, jolly and White.
“They probably say the same thing about Jesus,” Sumpter said. “And if you actually read the Bible, it tells you he had bronze skin and sheepish hair.”
Unlike Kennedy, Sumpter has had no problems with the lawn decoration. It’s all about the joy the season brings, he said.
“Let’s recognize everybody,” he said.
Sweeney pointed to a scene in the film featuring Richard Marshall of Hooksett. They only filmed with Marshall, who died in July 2021, for one day.
Marshall broke into the middle of a conversation with other members of the society about the origins of Santa during a brunch.
“It doesn’t matter,” Marshall said in the film. “God created no junk, whether they are gay, White, Jewish, Black. It just doesn’t matter.”
On the big screen
The new documentary has some lighter moments, including Greenleaf doing a cannonball into Otter Lake wearing an old fashioned bathing gown with red-and-white stripes.
“Without being immodest, there were points in it where I was like, ‘Damn my beard looks good,’” he said.
Greenleaf said he was moved by the film, which he didn’t see until the premiere at Doc NYC, an annual documentary film festival in New York City.
“My post on Facebook was: I cried, I laughed, I got mad,” Greenleaf said. “Of the people who have seen the film, that is kind of the feedback we get.”
In one scene, Proud Boys protest a church event with Trans Santa.
But in another, some people drove 300 miles to take pictures with Kennedy at a festival of lights.
“It speaks volumes to the idea that people are looking for a Santa who looks like them,” Greenleaf said.
Greenleaf has been doing this work for 15 years, after getting his start bringing Christmas cheer to skiers at Gunstock Mountain, where he worked as a ski instructor. His beard was shorter and darker back then, so he used a fake one.
Greenleaf keeps up with the times with new books and movies coming out, such as “The Christmas Chronicles.”
He learned the hard way about the Elf on the Shelf during a visit with a child at Boston Children’s Hospital, when he reached up and took hold of the doll.
“The little girl said, ‘No, no, no, you can’t touch her!’” Greenleaf said. “Because if you don’t know, when you touch an elf it loses its magic.”
Santa told her not to worry; he’s the boss. There are so many moments that Greenleaf has to think on his feet.
The questions
Back in Deerfield, Amelia Murphy, 5, unfolded her list, which included photos clipped from store circulars. Her requests included a friendship bracelet maker, painting kit and a light-up globe.
On the picture of the globe, Santa pointed out his flight plan for Christmas eve.
“I go down and up and down and up, because there are different time zones,” Greenleaf said.
Amelia told Santa she wishes she could visit the North Pole.
“I know, a lot of people do,” Greenleaf said. “But we would end up being so busy, and all the elves would want to go play and have fun. We would never end up getting anything done.”
One constant question he gets no matter the time of year: Are you the REAL Santa?
Why wouldn’t he be? Kids usually go down the checklist: His belly, beard and jolly spirit.
“You know? Maybe I am,” Greenleaf responds.