HBO documentary 'Santa Camp' features Manchester's own Claus

Dan Greenleaf is a busy man this time of year. He shows up at parties, tree lightings and parades in his red Chrysler Town & Country minivan with the license plates “IMSANTA.” He listens as children recite their Christmas lists and takes a lot of pictures.

His appearance says it all: A big belly, fluffy white beard and a shiny red suit. His presence is requested at more than 100 events each year leading to Christmas.

Smiles with Santa
Santa and Mrs. Claus pose with Parker Adams, 5, and his brother, Finn, 2, at the Deerfield town offices last week. It’s a busy time of the year for Dan and Diana Greenleaf of imsanta.org.
Screaming child
Like Santa and Mrs. Claus, Dan and Diana Greenleaf have to deal with a range of emotions when they chat with children like Nolan Murphy, 1, from Deerfield, who is crying during his first visit with Santa. His sister Amelia, 5, looks on.
Santa camp

Participants in the 2021 Santa Camp in Greenfield included Chris Kennedy of North Little Rock, Arkansas, who became a professional Santa after receiving a racist letter when he put an inflatable Black Santa on his front lawn. He said Black children like his daughter deserve to see themselves represented at Christmastime.
Santa Dan

What does Santa wear to go for a swim? An old-fashioned red-and-white striped swimming outfit, of course — at least that’s what Dan Greenleaf was wearing when he did a cannonball at Santa Camp in Greenfield last year.
Taking pictures
Santa and Mrs. Claus, (Dan and Diana Greenleaf) pose with  Samantha McPhee, 8, and her sister Kendall, 5, as mom Caitlyn takes a photo at the Deerfield town offices last week. 

