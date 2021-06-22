The serving staff of The Stumble Inn Bar and Grill in Londonderry got a surprise earlier this month when a man who wishes to remain anonymous left behind a tip of $16,000 on top of a $37.93 bill.
The man left the tip on the afternoon of June 12, according to restaurant owner Michael Varella.
At first, they weren’t sure if it was legitimate.
Given the amount of money, the company’s bank had to check with the diner who left the tip, who confirmed it was not a mistake or a fraud attempt. Varella said that process took about four or five days before the money was cleared.
On Monday, Varella posted a photo of the receipt with the handwritten tip and signature, and thanked the customer for his generosity.
“I almost didn’t post it, but my staff told me to,” Varella said. “We waited until it cleared the bank, we had to.”
The customer bought two chili-and-cheese hot dogs, pickle chips, a coke, a pint of Sam Adams seasonal beer and a Patron Silver tequila.
When the servers saw the tip, the bar manager checked with the customer to confirm its authenticity.
Varella said he met the gentleman a week later when he returned last Saturday. He said the man has been dining there about once a month, he estimates, sometimes alone and sometimes with company. The day he left the $16,000 tip, he was dining alone, Varella said.
He said he doesn’t know anything about the mystery customer.
The eight serving staff working that day will divide the cash between themselves based on the hours they worked, which ranged from five to seven hours that day, Varella said.
The staff also decided to set aside a “good amount” of the tip to the four kitchen staff working that day.
“You’re only as good as your kitchen,” Varella said.
He said this is the biggest tip the restaurant has ever seen.
Most if not all of his serving staff have kids, according to Varella, and he hopes they’ll be able to use the money to take some much deserved vacations.