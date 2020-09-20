LINCOLN -- It was all about heavy lifting at “Rocks, Hammers and Trees,” which drew 22 competitors to Loon Mountain this weekend.
Becca Duclos, 43, of Maine, said she started “throwing things last year” and had competed in three regional Highland Games before coming to Loon Saturday.
The event was put on by NHSCOT, the Concord-based nonprofit which also organizes the New Hampshire Highland Games and Festival. NHSCOT's purpose is to “promote and preserve Scottish culture for future generations.”
The 45th New Hampshire Highland Games and Festival, which draws more than 35,000 visitors to Loon Mountain, were cancelled in June because of COVID-19 and transformed into a virtual event this weekend with no in-person games and an online concert and piping and drumming competition, among other events.
"Rocks, Hammers and Trees" came about when NHSCOT partnered with a similarly-minded organization in Massachusetts to offer amateur heavy athletics training and competition. That event was supposed to take place in June in the Bay State, but the pandemic made it a non-starter there.
NHSCOT Executive Director Terri Wiltse said when Loon became available, it provided a venue for “Rocks, Hammers and Trees.” After Gov. Chris Sununu eased some restrictions on the size of public gatherings, the final piece of the event fell into place.
Wiltse said a sell-out crowd of 250 paying spectators watched the event Saturday in the base area in front of Governor Adams Lodge.
Two-dozen athletes from all over New England signed up, the number split evenly between men and women. They arrived at Loon at 9 a.m. Saturday, Wiltse said, and trained until noon. Following lunch, the athletes competed from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.
The Highland Games “really feature professionals,” explained Wiltse, adding that even the “amateurs at the games are on the verge of becoming professionals.” That high-level of talent effectively excludes beginners and intermediates, which motivated NHSCOT to come up with “Rocks, Hammers and Trees.”
“We get calls every month from someone asking ‘How do I get to do this (compete in heavy athletics),’” she said.
Duclos said the experience she gained at Loon was valuable in her development in heavy athletics.
“I love it, they need to do more of it,” she said of Saturday's competition.
Duclos said her favorite event is the sheaf toss, which involves tossing a sheaf of hay into the air with a pitchfork. Her second-favorite is the caber toss, the women’s Master’s Division of which she won on Saturday.
Ben Hartford of Hillsboro, a strength coach in Concord, placed first in the men’s Masters’ Division caber toss, said “Rocks, Hammers and Trees” was a blast.
“I’m very happy. I’m glad they (NHSCOT) put it on,” he said.
Wiltse said there is a strong chance that “Rocks, Hammers and Trees” will return in 2021.
“We’re seeing a need and the athletes are enjoying it and, of course, we’d like to do it again,” she said.