Memorial services for Air Force pilot Capt. Ryan S. Phaneuf, who was killed in Afghanistan, are expected to create heavy traffic in Hudson.
Several streets around St. Kathryn Church will be closed on Friday and Saturday.
Phaneuf, 30, was a 2007 graduate of Alvirne High School. He had been an Air Force pilot since 2012. Phaneuf and another airman died in January when their plane crashed in Afghanistan.
At 10 a.m. Friday, Hudson police and firefighters will escort a hearse carrying Phaneuf from south on Lowell Road and Dracut Road from the Dumont Sullivan Funeral Home to St. Kathryn Church.
Police warn drivers to expect heavy delays on Route 3A and Dracut Road on Friday and Saturday. Stuart Street will be closed Friday and Saturday, except for access to local business.
Hudson police advise drivers to detour around St. Kathryn Church both days.
Drivers headed south on Dracut Road are advised to take River Road to Pine Road, and take Pine Road back to Dracut Road. Drivers going north are advised to turn onto Pine Road, and follow River Road north to Lowell Road.
Drivers can also use Wason Road and Musquash Road to avoid the church on Dracut Road.