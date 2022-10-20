DEAR HELOISE: Here are some options in response to the person who wrote in about the “Bank of Mom and Dad.”
Tell them: “My mom and dad never had money to loan me. Your mom and dad don’t either.”
DEAR HELOISE: Here are some options in response to the person who wrote in about the “Bank of Mom and Dad.”
Tell them: “My mom and dad never had money to loan me. Your mom and dad don’t either.”
If the money you would give them comes from your retirement account or from taking out a loan, tell them: “If I were to give you that money, I’d have to take out a loan to get it.” Or, maybe, you don’t have the income to pay off a loan. Tell them this.
I’ve had friends who have downsized so they have no room for an adult kid to move home. But, I prefer telling them: “We’ve earned our retirement time by saving throughout our lives. We love having you visit, but our home is not a bed and breakfast.”
— A Reader, via email
DEAR HELOISE: I love summer melons, but often had trouble picking ripe, sweet ones. After talking to produce clerks and reading articles in the newspaper’s food section, I have finally found ways to ensure my picks are really good melons.
For cantaloupes, on the end where the stem is cut, smell the cut end for sweetness. If the melons sweet smell is strong, it’s a good one. If the scent is faint or non-existent, keep looking for a better melon with a strong, sweet smell.
For watermelon, most watermelons have a white area on one side. This is where they lay on the ground in the field. Look for a melon that has a large white area, as that indicates the melon was left in the field for a longer time to ripen. If the white area is small, the melon may not be ripe or sweet, so make sure the white area is very large.
I have used these hints for several years and have had nearly 100% success in picking good, ripe and sweet melons.
— Thomas Lawson,
Long Beach, California
DEAR HELOISE: I save and give my empty coffee cans to my nephew. He owns a farm and uses the cans for storage or to separate nuts, bolts and other small tools for use on his farm. Containers are then marked with what they have inside. Thanks!
— S. Whittington, Starkville, Mississippi
Send hints to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001 or email Heloise@Heloise.com.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.