DEAR HELOISE: For some strange reason, so many adults today seem to think that when life hands them a problem, they need to either run home and live with their mom and dad, or they keep borrowing money from their family with no intention of paying it back.

Our oldest son was in the middle of a nasty divorce when he suddenly decided, without consulting us, that he was moving back home. We said no. He asked us for $5,000 to help him get through this “difficult period” in his life, and we offered him $3,000 with the condition that he will not ask for any more money. A week later, he called and asked for another $3,000, and we said, “No, get a job.”

