DEAR HELOISE: While I love my new stainless steel appliances, I actually hated the fingerprints that were left after anyone touched them. Finally, my neighbor told me to pick up a bottle of just plain old rubbing alcohol. Pour a little on a microfiber cloth (or soft paper towel) and wipe off the fingerprints. A bottle of rubbing alcohol is anywhere from $1 to $1.50. It’s cheap, it disinfects, and best of all, it works!

