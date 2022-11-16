DEAR HELOISE: While I love my new stainless steel appliances, I actually hated the fingerprints that were left after anyone touched them. Finally, my neighbor told me to pick up a bottle of just plain old rubbing alcohol. Pour a little on a microfiber cloth (or soft paper towel) and wipe off the fingerprints. A bottle of rubbing alcohol is anywhere from $1 to $1.50. It’s cheap, it disinfects, and best of all, it works!
— Casey K., Provo, Utah
Baking soda for the win
DEAR HELOISE: I used your pamphlet on baking soda and its many uses, and let me tell you, I’m so grateful I have it. Whenever I clean the fish my husband catches, my hands smell awful, but a little baking soda and water erases the odor!
I also use it to reduce odors in the refrigerator and my trash compactor. That trash compactor smelled so bad that I wanted to have it removed from the kitchen, but now that odor is gone because I use baking soda according to the instructions in your pamphlet.
It goes into the cat’s litter box, and in a pinch, it worked well in place of toothpaste when I forgot to pack some on our last camping trip.
I also liked the recipes in there as well. My family is especially fond of your pumpkin bread recipe. I plan to make several batches this Christmas season as gifts for friends.
Thanks again for this handy pamphlet!
— Mary-Ellen M., Chattanooga, Tennessee
Thank you, Mary-Ellen. My baking soda pamphlet is one of my all-time favorites. They also make great stocking stuffers. If my readers are interested in a copy, just go to www.Heloise.com or send $5, along with a stamped, self-addressed long envelope to: Heloise/Baking Soda, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279.
— Heloise
Goodbye, wine stains
DEAR HELOISE: My husband and I love drinking red wine when we serve beef for our guests, but there always seemed to be a red ring left on the tablecloth due to a tiny bit of wine running down the side of the bottle. Finally, we found the secret. We found that if we double loop one of those cloth-covered hair ties (the kind used for ponytails) around the neck of the bottle, it will catch any drips of wine from reaching our white tablecloth.
— Ava S., Eugene, Oregon
‘No waste’ soup
DEAR HELOISE: When I buy a roast chicken at the grocery store, I find my husband and I can feed off of it for a few days. Afterward, I take the carcass and boil it in a large pot of water. This gives me the stock I need to make chicken soup. The meat left on the bones falls off easily during the boiling process. Then, I add vegetables, often ones that are leftover from previous meals such as peas, carrots, onions and mushrooms. As the old saying goes, “waste not, want not!”
— Beth L., Muskegon, Michigan
Send hints to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001 or email Heloise@Heloise.com.