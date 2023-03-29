DEAR HELOISE: Every time I purchase cheese, it will develop mold after a couple of months. I keep it in the refrigerator and wrap it tightly, but this is a problem — and an expensive one, too. How can I keep my cheese from getting moldy?
— Dee W., Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Dee, we checked with a manufacturer of cheese and were told that all cheese will show mold after a time, even when refrigerated. Try to consume your cheese within a three-month period after purchasing to avoid the mold problem.It will be more difficult for mold to grow on hard cheese, such as some cheddars or Parmesan, but over time, they, too, will grow mold.
— Heloise
Shrimp Dijon
DEAR HELOISE: About three years ago, I made your Shrimp Dijon recipe, and my husband loved them. It was very tasty, and everyone raved about them. But I somehow managed to lose the recipe. My husband’s birthday is coming soon, and I want to host a family gathering with all of his favorite foods. So, will you reprint your Shrimp Dijon recipe for me and others who love it?
— Cecilia J., Aurora, Colorado
Cecilia, thank you for such a glowing report on my Shrimp Dijon recipe. This is a favorite when you’re entertaining and have a crowd to feed. Here it is. You’ll need:
1 1/2 pounds peeled, deveined shrimp
1/4 cup butter or margarine
1 medium onion, thinly sliced
1/4 cup flour
1 1/2 cups milk
2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
1/4 teaspoon nutmeg
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/8 teaspoon pepper
1 6-ounce package cream cheese, softened
Melt butter or margarine in a frying pan, add shrimp and onions, and saute for three minutes. Do not brown.
Sprinkle flour into the mixture while thinning the mixture with the milk a little at a time to avoid lumping. Add mustard, nutmeg, salt and pepper and cook for three to five minutes.
Stir in cream cheese until blended and warmed through, but do not boil. Serve over rice.
Looking for something new for dinner? You’ll love my pamphlet “Heloise’s Main Dishes and More.” Just go to www.Heloise.com or send $3 along with a stamped, self-addressed, long envelope to: Heloise/Main Dishes, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001.
— Heloise
No bones for pets
DEAR HELOISE: Please remind people to never give chicken or fish containing bones to their pets. My cat nearly choked to death on a chicken bone last night. The bones break too easily and can get stuck in a cat or dog’s throat.
— Harold B., Santa Fe, New Mexico
.
Send hints to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001 or email Heloise@Heloise.com.