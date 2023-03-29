DEAR HELOISE: Every time I purchase cheese, it will develop mold after a couple of months. I keep it in the refrigerator and wrap it tightly, but this is a problem — and an expensive one, too. How can I keep my cheese from getting moldy?

— Dee W., Harrisburg, Pennsylvania

Hints from Heloise sig

Send hints to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001 or email Heloise@Heloise.com.