DEAR HELOISE: Let me just say that I have enjoyed your column, and your mother's column before that, for over 27 years. I have gotten a lot of very good hints that I have passed on to others -- always giving credit to Heloise!

Now that I have gotten to be a senior citizen in my late 70s, I find that I sometimes wake up in the middle of the night with a terrible dry mouth, as do many of my friends, family members and acquaintances of the same age group. I am aware that it is caused by sleeping with one's mouth open while in very deep sleep. They have chin straps that keep your mouth closed to prevent one from sleeping with an open mouth; however, they are pretty uncomfortable.

Hints from Heloise sig

Send hints to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001 or email Heloise@Heloise.com.