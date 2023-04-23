Cat

DEAR HELOISE: We just had a sink disposal and faucet replaced. We bought them before a plumber installed them. The bill for this was $1,500. It took less than half an hour to do it.

Be sure to get an estimate before you get ripped off like this.

Hints from Heloise

