DEAR HELOISE: I don’t understand how scammers can evade the law like they always seem to. Why can’t more of them be thrown in jail where they belong?

My wife and I were approached to make an investment in a land deal. The guy had brochures with beautiful pictures of green forested land in Montana and spoke of fresh air, clean water, etc. When he told us the price of the lots available, I was stunned at how cheap they were. But, as tempting as it sounded, when he said there were only four lots left, I got a strange feeling he was nothing but a con artist. He showed me a picture of a beautiful log cabin among the trees that was poorly photoshopped, and that’s when I told my wife we were leaving.

