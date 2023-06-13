DEAR HELOISE: I read a recent letter about medical alert systems not showing who the call was from. I was on a transplant list for three years. We were told to answer any call that came in because "the call " might not come from the hospital. It might be from the resident on call, and who knows what area code is on their phone!

So, if you, or a loved one, are waiting for an organ transplant, that would be something to consider. Thanks.

