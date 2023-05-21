Mustachio

DEAR HELOISE: Mustachio showed up in the neighborhood in Bluffton, Ohio, one summer. She has a lovable personality and made a great addition to our family. — Linda Garrett, via email Readers, to see Mustachio and our other Pet Pals, go to Heloise.com and click on “Pet of the Week.” Do you have a furry friend to share with our readers? Send a photo and a brief description to Heloise@Heloise.com. — Heloise(tncms-asset)c6a1f07c-00f3-11e9-8090-00163ec2aa77[0](/tncms-asset)

DEAR HELOISE: I have read the many letters advising on what to do to avoid telemarketer calls — specifically about blocking or ignoring unknown numbers. Also, I read the hint from a doctor’s office about making sure they are listed in your known numbers.

But here’s another cautionary word: If you are listed as a contact for a friend or relative who has a medical alert system, those systems do not show that the call is coming from a medical alert system. My mother had one, and she listed a neighbor and a nearby cousin as her first contacts. I was listed third because I lived an hour away.

