DEAR HELOISE: Whether someone calls me on my cellphone or my landline, I think people should always leave a message.

With caller ID, more folks are not even bothering to leave one. I am refusing to call people back who don’t leave a message. I think, “Why did you call? It must not be important if you didn’t leave a message.” And these callers are not telemarketers or scammers, they are my family and friends. So, my hint is to please leave a message.

