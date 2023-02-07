DEAR HELOISE: I keep an index card taped on a door near the kitchen, so as I become aware of needed groceries and other items, I jot them down. I usually forget them if I don’t do this. Then, when I go to the grocery with my index card, it is easy to attach it to the grocery cart right above the top storage section to scratch off items easily as I grab them!
No more losing my grocery list or dropping any list that was on my phone, which may involve damages to that very important handheld device!
— Keith H., via email
Cleaning tea stains with baking soda
DEAR HELOISE: I read and enjoy your column in our daily paper. I have read other readers’ ideas on cleaning tea stains out of cups and teapots using bleach. I don’t like using chemicals when there is a better alternative:
I dampen the inside of the cup or pot and sprinkle baking soda on a damp piece of paper towel, and then rub the baking soda around the inside of the cup or pot. It easily removes all stains, and I am using a food product instead of a harsh chemical. Keep the columns coming.
— Gaylen Sutton, Fort Wayne, Indiana
Stale water smell in the washer
DEAR HELOISE: I have a front-load washing machine that gets a stale water odor, so I’ve found a simple solution that works well. When I’m not using the washer, I set a solid odor neutralizer (room deodorizer) inside it. It works great to eliminate the smell. You just have to remember to remove it before using. I hope this will help any others who might have this issue. Thanks.
— Connie Scott, Smock, Pennsylvania
DEAR HELOISE: For those of us senior citizens who don’t need or want more knick knacks, ask us what we’d like, or give us gift certificates for our favorite nail salon, coffee shop, restaurant, hair salon, gas station, auto club membership, carpet cleaner, etc. Or you can just take us out to dinner with your family. (No phones allowed.) You can also invite me to join you for some other family outing like the zoo, a local park or a concert.
— Joyce Dulin, via email
