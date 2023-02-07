DEAR HELOISE: I keep an index card taped on a door near the kitchen, so as I become aware of needed groceries and other items, I jot them down. I usually forget them if I don’t do this. Then, when I go to the grocery with my index card, it is easy to attach it to the grocery cart right above the top storage section to scratch off items easily as I grab them!

No more losing my grocery list or dropping any list that was on my phone, which may involve damages to that very important handheld device!

Hints from Heloise sig

Send hints to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001 or email Heloise@Heloise.com.