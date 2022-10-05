DEAR HELOISE: The fall season is here, and there is nothing I love more than this time of year, when all the leaves change color. It puts me in a baking mood!
We have a street party in October every year, and this year, I want to bake about five loaves of your pumpkin bread to take to the street party. Sadly, I’ve lost the recipe. Would you reprint the recipe for us autumn lovers who enjoy all things “pumpkin”?
— Lorie B., Independence, Missouri
Lorie, just a warning: Once you bake this for your family and friends, they’ll want it again and again. Here is my mother’s famous Pumpkin Bread recipe:
1 2/3 cups flour
1 1/4 cups sugar
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon cinnamon
1/4 teaspoon salt
2 eggs, slightly beaten
1/2 cup chopped pecans
1/2 cup salad oil
1 cup canned pumpkin
Sift dry ingredients together. Add nuts and mix well. Set aside. Combine remaining ingredients and add combination to dry ingredients. Mix just enough to blend. Pour into a 9”x5”x3” greased and floured loaf pan. Bake at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 60-75 minutes.
— Heloise
Health bars
DEAR HELOISE: A fair number of my friends are big on these health bars for energy, and yet not one has ever read the label. Most are filled with salt, fat, sugar of some kind and preservatives. That’s not my idea of healthy.
Yes, some are low in sugar while some are low in fat, but the majority are just candy bars. If you want an energy boost, try a banana, Greek yogurt or even a handful of walnuts, almonds or pecans. Less fat, less sugar and much healthier for you.
— Meghan E., Sun Valley, Nevada
