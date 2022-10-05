DEAR HELOISE: The fall season is here, and there is nothing I love more than this time of year, when all the leaves change color. It puts me in a baking mood!

We have a street party in October every year, and this year, I want to bake about five loaves of your pumpkin bread to take to the street party. Sadly, I’ve lost the recipe. Would you reprint the recipe for us autumn lovers who enjoy all things “pumpkin”?

Send hints to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001 or email Heloise@Heloise.com.