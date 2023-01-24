DEAR HELOISE: Regarding uploading pictures to your computer, I would also suggest making sure you have an online backup of all your computer files. A fire or a flood can destroy your computer and any backup devices kept in your home. And it could also destroy the original photos that are stored at home.

As for the worry about technology getting outdated, there will always be a way to update files. You can still buy converters for floppy discs to USB drives, and floppy discs have not been used for decades. I recently uploaded 3,000 slides to my computer. I found that after 60 years, some have faded badly; that is also true for color prints. Uploading them also makes it easier to share pictures with grandchildren and others who no longer live nearby.

