Abby

DEAR HELOISE: This is my cat, Abby. She is 17 years old. She is a polydactyl, meaning she has six toes on both front paws. She brings great comfort to me during difficult times. — Lori Cannito, The Villages, Florida Readers, to see Abby and our other Pet Pals, go to Heloise.com and click on “Pet of the Week.” Do you have a furry friend to share with our readers? Send a photo and a brief description to Heloise@Heloise.com. — Heloise

DEAR READERS: Dealing with cupcake batter can be so messy, so here’s my hint to make it a much easier process. Use a gravy ladle or an ice cream dipper to scoop up the exact amount for each cupcake. This way, the batter will not spill all over the tins.

— Heloise

