DEAR HELOISE: I purchased a glass shaker at my local store. These are the shakers you see on your table in Italian restaurants for shaking out Parmesan cheese or crushed red pepper. The holes on top are ideal for distributing just enough baking soda to freshen litter after scooping.

I have found this method much easier than shaking baking soda from the open end of the box. It also avoids large lumps in the box that block the exit. I also repurpose the bowls of baking soda that I use to freshen my microwave and dishwasher each month by pouring them into the shaker.

