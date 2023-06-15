DEAR HELOISE: I recently turned 65 and signed up with a Medicare health provider. I have since learned that the company gave/rented/sold my name for me to be contacted about an offer for a free “health assessment” in my own home. I thought it was a good idea and could do no harm to be proactive in my health concerns.
Even though I am in very good health and don’t take any medications, I was asked if I needed assistance with a cane, walker or wheelchair. That’s when I realized this “health assessment” was disguised as a marketing tool to help sell these services, and other similar services, for companies!
When I confronted the person, he admitted they make millions off of the ploy. But, even worse, he voluntarily added medical information regarding my family history of cancer that was then used against me, since other companies would not want me as a customer due to potentially being a “high risk.” With no other company wanting to take me, I would then be a near guaranteed customer for the original provider!
Please alert your readers to this situation, how their information can be used against them, and how this can increase their chances of getting endless product solicitation calls.
— Dale, Dayton, Ohio
Handy latex glove
DEAR HELOISE: I keep just one latex glove within the drawers in some rooms throughout my house, so if I am having trouble opening a bottle or a jar, I just lay the glove over the lid, and it is much easier for me to open it. It works on tubes like toothpaste, too. They don’t take up much room, but are handy to have when I need to use them.
— J.R.S., Somerville, Alabama
Extending mascara
DEAR HELOISE: When my mascara starts to get low, I simply put the unopened mascara tube in a small cup of very hot tap water with the brush side down for a minute. This softens the mascara like new and gives me many extra uses if I do this each time. And, this way, I’m not adding in any possible contaminants to the mascara. Thank you, Heloise, for your many useful hints over the years.
— K.S.
Save the hankies
DEAR HELOISE: I read your column at the Winchester Star, in Winchester, Virginia. I was tired of going through tissue boxes every week because of my allergies. So, I bought several different bandanas, cut them in half and tucked one end into my waistband. I am never without one, and it is always handy.
Think of the money I’ve saved over the years not having to buy boxes of tissues!
— Susanne Ketner, Middletown, Virginia
Send hints to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001 or email Heloise@Heloise.com.