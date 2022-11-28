DEAR HELOISE: I hate Black Friday. Yes, there are a lot of great sales to lure customers into the various stores, but I still hate the crazy rush and sometimes the fighting that goes on when two or more customers want the one remaining big screen TV.

If you’re lucky enough to find a parking spot, most of us will still have to take a long hike to the mall. Parking is another area where people get so territorial! Last year on Black Friday, I saw two women screaming at one another over who saw the parking space first.

