DEAR HELOISE: In my small apartment, I don’t have room for a lot of kitchen equipment, but I really enjoy cooking. That means some things need to do double duty. I have a cake pan for angel food cake and a bundt pan. Both have a stem that comes up in the middle. When I want to roast a chicken, I place it upright on the stem in the middle so that the chicken is sitting upright. The pan catches all the juices from the chicken, and I can baste the chicken with the juices while it cooks. Both cake pans are easy to clean, and I don’t need to clear up space for a roaster on my kitchen counter.
— Agnes D., Evansville, Indiana
Refrigerator resolution
DEAR HELOISE: A very frustrating chore happens to be cleaning the refrigerator shelves when food sticks and dries. So, I place a towel, old placemat or some plastic shelving cut to fit each shelf in the refrigerator.
It’s a lot easier to toss this cover into the washer than trying to shave dried food off the shelf. It also looks nicer.
— Dottie H, Falling Waters, West Virginia
Get pets vaccinated
DEAR READERS: With the arrival of warmer weather comes the time to remember to get your pets their shots. If your vet’s fees are out of your budget, call a local animal shelter and ask if they know where you can get your pets vaccinated for a lower fee. Please remember that a pet is a family member.
— Heloise
Olive oil
DEAR HELOISE: Every time I put my bottle of olive oil in the refrigerator, it gets cloudy and thick. How can I store it in the fridge without this problem?
— Patty F., Whitefish, Montana
Patty, olive oil needs to be stored in a cupboard that is cool and dark, not in the fridge. The coldness of the refrigerator will always make olive oil thick and cloudy.
— Heloise
