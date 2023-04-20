DEAR HELOISE: I read a recent hint about not answering unrecognized phone calls today. I am a physician, and my assistant and I must call patients about test results, medications, etc. We lose a lot of time making repeated unanswered calls, especially when there isn't a voice mailbox set up.
Please, please, please set up caller ID -- for your physicians, dentists, pharmacies, etc. -- and make sure you have a working voice mailbox. If you need help setting it up, we can probably help you during a visit (or you can ask any teenager!). Thanks for your great column.
-- Brenda, in Arkansas
Extending a cheese's life
DEAR HELOISE: When block cheese shows signs of molding, cut off the moldy parts. Then, wrap the cheese in a paper towel that has been completely dampened with vinegar and place it in a plastic storage bag. This will extend the shelf life of the cheese for a long while. If the towel dries out, repeat the process.
-- Charlotte J. Jarrell, in Texas
Cooking oats
DEAR HELOISE: I have found that using my rice cooker for old fashioned oats is very easy. I put 2 1/4 cups of water and a dash of salt in my 6-cup rice cooker and let the water warm up. I then put a crumbled nut granola bar and 2 tablespoons of peanut butter in, and let it melt while stirring. Two cups of old fashioned rolled oats are added next. After the oats start to boil, I turn off the rice cooker and let them sit for 10 minutes. Then, enjoy!
-- Jeffrie Bellush, via email
Using old curtains
DEAR HELOISE: I read a recent letter in your column about using old sheets for drop cloths. I also use old shower curtains for that same purpose. I save old towels, too -- particularly dish towels to clean up a mess. I had a gooey chocolate mess (don't ask), and it worked just as well as using several paper towels.
-- Joyce Maurer, via email
Breath freshener
DEAR READERS: Out of mints or gum just when you need them? Here's a way to freshen your breath at home. Gargle 1 teaspoon of baking soda dissolved in a 1/2 glass of warm water.
-- Heloise
