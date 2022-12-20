DEAR HELOISE: I am writing about millions of families with helpless dependents and what to do in these scenarios. I was devastated when my wife first indicated her memory was seriously deteriorating. She said, “I forgot how to get to the airport.”
Don’t let the experts lead you astray, as one did with me. “It’s time for your wife to go to a senior care facility,” I was told. “This one (shall remain nameless) is the best.” I did not know that the expert in dealing with memory care gets paid thousands of dollars per referral, so this advice can be badly tainted.
After three weeks in the institution, with me spending eight to 10 hours a day next to her, she put her head on my shoulder and plaintively asked, “Will you take me home?” And I think she spoke for every person in her situation. We all want to be in our own home!
Years before that, I vividly recall her asking, “Will you take care of me?” That was the same question as “Will you take me home?” I had to think everything through and overrule the “expert.”
Let us remain together in sickness and in health, for richer or for poorer, until death do us part, at home with the love of our life. I care for her more lovingly and carefully than anyone else in the world can. Six hours a day, a caregiver (I have two) comes in so that I can shop, exercise and take care of things, including giving myself a break.
— A Reader, via email
Using a tea bag twice
DEAR HELOISE: I like to use a tea bag more than once, but often when I go back to use it again, it is dried out and stuck to the spoon rest or tea caddy where I left it. Pulling it off results in a tear in the bag and loose tea leaves.
I’ve found that pouring just a bit of hot water from the boiling kettle onto the bag first releases it without a tear, and then I’m ready for my second cup.
— Nancy Brummett, Colorado Springs, Colorado
