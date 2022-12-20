DEAR HELOISE: I am writing about millions of families with helpless dependents and what to do in these scenarios. I was devastated when my wife first indicated her memory was seriously deteriorating. She said, “I forgot how to get to the airport.”

Don’t let the experts lead you astray, as one did with me. “It’s time for your wife to go to a senior care facility,” I was told. “This one (shall remain nameless) is the best.” I did not know that the expert in dealing with memory care gets paid thousands of dollars per referral, so this advice can be badly tainted.

