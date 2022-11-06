Tina and Tia

DEAR HELOISE: Tina on the left (Shiba Inu) and Tia (terrier mix) are both rescue dogs. In this picture, they're waiting for John, our mail carrier! — Sara Cowan, via email

DEAR HELOISE: I recently read about an elderly lady who wished shopping carts were available near accessible parking spots. I wish more stores would invest in Caroline’s carts. These are shopping carts that allow an adult with a mobility issue to sit in a chair facing the operator. It is impossible to push a wheelchair and shopping cart at the same time. This cart allows the wheelchair user to shop with a helper.

The reason I shop at my grocery store is because they have this available. It would benefit other retail stores to implement them.

