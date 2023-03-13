DEAR HELOISE: I received a notice several times in my email. It’s from a company I never used for tax preparation. Of course, I knew it was a scam; however, not all people will know this and might send them the money they are requesting. The notice read, “Dear Customer: Your invoice-RB-9617 for 349.99 is attached. Please remit payment at your earliest convenience. Thank you for your business — we appreciate it very much.”

Be warned that this is a scam. They’re after your money and/or your files. Always be careful when you get messages that say, “Deposit on Hold,” “Account Suspended” or “Critical Suspension.” These headings are supposed to frighten you into action. Thieves will try to steal your credit and debit card information or access your bank account and many other things you’d rather were kept private.

Hints from Heloise sig

Send hints to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001 or email Heloise@Heloise.com.