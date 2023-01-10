DEAR HELOISE: After reading "Doesn't Compute" from a previous column, I just couldn't help writing to you for the first time ever. When we visit a couple of our all-time best friends, they often say, "Let's watch some TV after eating dinner." They bring up a station with a good show or movie, and we settle down to watch. Within minutes, I realize I'm watching the program by myself. All I see is the top of their heads looking down.

My friends, including my wife, are intently absorbed with their cell phones -- without even thinking about watching the TV -- for hours on end. Sometimes, I get up and go to another room to read a book, and I don't think they've ever noticed. I cannot possibly even comprehend what content must be on those cell phones to hold their attention so intensely for so long. Yes, I'm quite old, but so are they.

Hints from Heloise sig

Send hints to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001 or email Heloise@Heloise.com.