Today’s Sound Off concerns wedding etiquette and customs:

DEAR HELOISE: I know the times change, and so do many of the customs and manners that we’ve all observed over time. My husband and I are invited to the wedding of my niece and her fiance next month, but we are not going. In fact, most of the family will not be attending. Apparently, my niece and her fiance are charging people to attend their nuptials. They requested that people send them $300 for a single person and $500 for couples. In place of a wedding gift, they also want a donation to their honeymoon.

