DEAR HELOISE: I work at a clinic where we help people lose weight, especially if they have health issues that need to be addressed. One of the first things we do is a complete checkup, then construct a diet around that person’s needs.
One of the first things, and perhaps the hardest thing, is to get people to acknowledge that no matter what their friends have told them and no matter what the latest fad diet would have them do, there are two very important factors to their diet plan:
One is to exercise, and the other is to eat what is prescribed by the doctor. If the doctors say no ice cream and no pastries, they mean it. The goal is to teach people to make better choices rather than making excuses as to why they’re not losing weight. I know a cinnamon roll tastes good, but it’s fleeting. Looking and feeling better is worth more.
The patient also has to go through psychological testing to find out why they let themselves get to 400 pounds (or more) and how to control whatever started the downward spiral with their weight.
Dieting isn’t fun, and for some, it isn’t easy. But it can extend a person’s life when they eat right. It can give them more energy and sometimes even clear up skin problems. There is no magic pill. It takes time and work. Be patient.
— JoAnn H., Los Angeles
