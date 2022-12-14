DEAR HELOISE: I work at a clinic where we help people lose weight, especially if they have health issues that need to be addressed. One of the first things we do is a complete checkup, then construct a diet around that person’s needs.

One of the first things, and perhaps the hardest thing, is to get people to acknowledge that no matter what their friends have told them and no matter what the latest fad diet would have them do, there are two very important factors to their diet plan:

Send hints to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001 or email Heloise@Heloise.com.