DEAR HELOISE: Toby passed the AKC Canine Good Citizen test. He is a 3-year-old rescue from Arkansas and loves the snow in New Hampshire, where he now lives. — Lee Allison, via email

DEAR HELOISE: There are so many requests for donations lately that you may want to advise your readers to go to Charity Navigator before donating, to check them all out. Since November, we have received over 50 requests in the mail.

Look for the salaries of the charities’ CEOs, which, in many cases, is over $300,000. The CEO’s salary is often paid by people whose salaries are only five digits. It appears that some have turned charities into a very lucrative business. There are some that do not provide Charity Navigator with salary information. For these, one should be cautious. Donate, but just be sure the money is going to help those truly in need, not to fatten the pockets of those in charge.

