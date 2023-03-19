Caesar,

DEAR HELOISE: This is my cat’s picture. His name is Caesar, and he’s a shorthair domestic cat. I adopted him in July 2018. He was abandoned by his first owner when he was only 2 years old. Caesar is now 4 years old and loves to pose for pictures. Readers, to see Caesar and our other Pet Pals, go to Heloise.com and click on “Pet of the Week.” Do you have a furry friend to share with our readers? Send a photo and a brief description to Heloise@Heloise.com. — Heloise

DEAR HELOISE: Recently, one of your readers asked if cooking was dead because her child’s family either orders food to be delivered or eats outside the home. But cooking is definitely alive and thriving in my daughter’s family. They cook together, and my young grandchildren love to cook. My 8-year-old grandson can name the ingredients in all of his favorite recipes.

Last summer, while visiting, he told me one of his favorite dinners was stuffed peppers. He listed the ingredients, such as cooked Spanish rice, tomatoes, black beans, corn and cheese. He added that the peppers should not be too “squishy.” We prepared it together, and it was delicious.

