DEAR HELOISE: Last week, I went to an auto repair shop to have them check why my engine light was on. They checked it over and gave me a whole list of problems that they said needed to be repaired, totaling close to $1,200. I thought it was strange, because my car was only 14 months old.

I took it to a different auto repair shop, and the mechanic told me my gas tank cap was loose, and that was all. The car was just fine after he tightened the cap again. No more engine light!

