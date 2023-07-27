DEAR HELOISE: After years of frustration of peeling hard-boiled eggs, I’ve finally mastered a perfect way! Place the raw eggs in a pot of cold water. Bring to a boil and then shut the burner off. Let them sit for 15 minutes.

Take the pot to the sink and run cold water into it while pouring the hot water out. After you have cool or lukewarm water in the pot, take an egg and crack it a couple of times on the counter. Take a small spoon (I use an iced tea spoon), turn it over and gently dig under the crack. Glide the spoon between the egg and the membrane and shell. (You must get under the membrane.) The shell will lift right off in big chunks! Give it a try!

