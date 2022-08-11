DEAR HELOISE: So glad to see Bill E.’s (from Highland, California) advice about paying off credit cards monthly. I intended to send the exact same suggestion, but got sidetracked.

About 10 years ago, we remodeled our home, used our credit card and racked up the rewards points. Then we applied them to the monthly statements and have been doing it ever since. I’ve lost count of the thousands of dollars over the years we’ve gotten back.

