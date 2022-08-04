DEAR HELOISE: This is a hint I learned the hard way. For convenience, I have many of my monthly and yearly bills posted automatically to my credit card. My card was stolen, and although I was able to quickly cancel and replace that card with a new one, I still had to contact each of the merchants whose payments were posted automatically to that card and give them the number of my new credit card. This was a tedious process.

So, I opened another credit card, which I use exclusively for automatic payments, and I keep it at home in a safe. I carry a different card in my purse for everyday use. Now, if the card in my purse is stolen again, I don't have to contact all those merchants.

Send hints to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001 or email Heloise@Heloise.com.