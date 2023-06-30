DEAR HELOISE: Your readers need to know about a scam that my husband almost bought into a week ago. A man called and claimed we had not paid for one of our credit card debts since 2016. He was demanding that we pay up now, or they would place a lien against our home and take us to court. The man who called said we owed $8,000.

First, I knew I had paid that card off in 2016, so obviously, I knew this was a scam. We have never had more than one credit card each, and we always paid them at the end of the month. It was only used for emergencies, and we usually had very few of those.

