DEAR HELOISE: As winter closes in on us, I worry about the rising cost of utilities, especially when it comes to heating my home. I have space heaters in a couple of rooms, but they only heat up a smaller area of the room. If I get up and move around, the rest of the house is chilly. And I can’t lower the heat too much because I can’t risk having my pipes freeze and then break.

I cook with gas, but even gas has become expensive. Although I don’t do much watering of flowers at this time of year, my utility bills are still outrageously high. My home is old, but I have always kept it up and repaired anything that needs to be fixed. Any hints on how I can lower my utility bills?

Hints from Heloise sig

