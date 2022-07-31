Cherie

Dear Heloise: Cherie is our rescue from Puerto Rico. We adopted her on her first birthday in 2019, so she is called a COVID-19 rescue pet. She is the most lovable, affectionate, spoiled Dachshund/Jack Russell mix we have ever adopted. — Richard Perreault Readers, to see Cherie and our other Pet Pals, go to Heloise.com and click on “Pet of the Week.”

DEAR HELOISE: You recently had a letter about dealing with inflation from Harriet S. Your answer was correct. I would like to say, I try to shop by only buying things on sale — all the time, not just when there is inflation.

If we shop semi-frugally all the time, a bump in the road won’t hurt as much because we already are used to doing things that way. Things will get better. We just have to be patient.

Send hints to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001 or email Heloise@Heloise.com.