Heloise: Dealing with your keys Jul 3, 2022 Jul 3, 2022 Updated 17 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email +1 Mylie Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save DEAR HELOISE: As a retired home economics teacher, I figured out many years ago how to prevent brown sugar from hardening.Once you open the brown sugar box or bag, just place the brown sugar in a freezer-safe zip-top bag to keep the air out. It works!— Marleen L., San Gabriel, Calif.Grout cleaningDEAR HELOISE: Although there are commercial grout cleaners, I like the idea of using an eco-friendly solution.Once the grout has been cleaned, it would probably be a good idea to reseal it with a commercial resealer.Resealing will improve the longevity of the grout and make future cleaning a bit easier.— Tim Davis, Kettering, OhioPet palDEAR HELOISE: This is Mylie, my grandchildren’s 18-year-old border collie. She is the most loving and laid-back dog you’ll ever meet. She greets you with a wagging tail and lots of kisses!— Maryann J., Uniontown, PennsylvaniaReaders, to see Mylie and our other Pet Pals, go to www.Heloise.com and click on “Pet of the Week.”— Heloise Send hints to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001 or email Heloise@Heloise.com. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY Heloise: Dealing with your keys +2 Dear Abby: Wife's cancer diagnosis pushes man to the brink Dear Abby: Young mother careening through stressful life Hooksett marks bicentennial with day-long celebration +3 Advocates mixed on gun bill’s mental health focus Dear Abby: Mother unsupportive of transitioning teen Load more {{title}} Most Popular 'I’m not gonna go out like this' - Manchester fire captain seriously burned during rescue at fatal blaze back on the job Dear Abby: Granddaughter's behavior at funeral offends family Going 'Over the Edge' for local nonprofits Dear Abby: Ex takes up residence in couple's driveway Dear Abby: Young mother careening through stressful life Manchester fire captain seriously burned during rescue at fatal blaze set to return to duty Dear Abby: Mother unsupportive of transitioning teen Dear Abby: Abusive husband manipulates wife, kids living in shelter Heloise: Wire grill brush danger Dear Abby: Friend upset after being left out of vacation plans Request News Coverage