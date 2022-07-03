Mylie

DEAR HELOISE: As a retired home economics teacher, I figured out many years ago how to prevent brown sugar from hardening.

Once you open the brown sugar box or bag, just place the brown sugar in a freezer-safe zip-top bag to keep the air out. It works!

— Marleen L., San Gabriel, Calif.

Grout cleaning

DEAR HELOISE: Although there are commercial grout cleaners, I like the idea of using an eco-friendly solution.

Once the grout has been cleaned, it would probably be a good idea to reseal it with a commercial resealer.

Resealing will improve the longevity of the grout and make future cleaning a bit easier.

— Tim Davis, Kettering, Ohio

Pet pal

DEAR HELOISE: This is Mylie, my grandchildren’s 18-year-old border collie. She is the most loving and laid-back dog you’ll ever meet. She greets you with a wagging tail and lots of kisses!

— Maryann J., Uniontown, Pennsylvania

Readers, to see Mylie and our other Pet Pals, go to www.Heloise.com and click on “Pet of the Week.”

— Heloise

