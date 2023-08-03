DEAR HELOISE: I just read your column about ocean pollution and what our plastic trash is doing to sea birds. Besides writing to our elected officials, as you suggest, people should know that they can make a difference with their shopping preferences.

Buy food and drinks that come in glass bottles instead of plastic ones. Write to companies and tell them that you won’t buy their product if it’s packaged in plastic. Avoid plastic soap bottles by using bar soap instead; there are good shampoo bars available now, as well as bar soap made for handwashing dishes. (Look into a health food store if you can’t find them where you shop.)

