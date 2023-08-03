DEAR HELOISE: I just read your column about ocean pollution and what our plastic trash is doing to sea birds. Besides writing to our elected officials, as you suggest, people should know that they can make a difference with their shopping preferences.
Buy food and drinks that come in glass bottles instead of plastic ones. Write to companies and tell them that you won’t buy their product if it’s packaged in plastic. Avoid plastic soap bottles by using bar soap instead; there are good shampoo bars available now, as well as bar soap made for handwashing dishes. (Look into a health food store if you can’t find them where you shop.)
Buy laundry soap sheets instead of liquid detergent and cat litter that comes in a box instead of a plastic container. Carry a thermos bottle with you instead of buying bottles of water. If enough of us refuse to pollute, manufacturers will notice! Thanks, Heloise!
— Claire Prontnicki, Waterville, Maine
Magnifying
DEAR HELOISE: Sometimes the easiest answer to a problem is right in front of us. If you can’t read the fine print on something, take a picture with your phone, then enlarge it as needed to read the text.
— Sharon Kline, via email
Patio umbrellas
DEAR HELOISE: Never throw away a patio umbrella, even when the spines are broken. Save the cloth and wash it in the washing machine. Use it for patio tablecloths or covers for griddles and grills, or use as a cover for a giant industrial-sized patio fan. The center hole is great for the replacement umbrella on the patio table.
Being easy to wash, these umbrella cloths have many uses. If faded a bit, these cloths create a “shabby chic” look.
— Charlotte S. Dean, Florence, Alabama
