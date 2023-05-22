Today’s Sound Off focuses on destination weddings.

DEAR HELOISE: My niece decided to have a destination wedding in Hawaii in late July. We all live in Ohio, so naturally, Hawaii is a long way off for everyone in her family. She sent out 112 invitations, and only seven people responded that they would be attending. Of the seven who said they’d go, two have backed out already.

