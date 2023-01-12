DEAR HELOISE: The main cause of cloudy drinking glasses is not hard water nor abrasive cleaning agents, but the accumulation of microscopic pitting from the dissolution of the silica in the glass surfaces, under the action of alkaline-dishwashing detergents. Silica is slightly soluble in water under the alkaline conditions, in part responsible for the effectiveness of dishwasher detergents.

Hand-washing with milder detergents and conditions, as well as prompt rinsing, can definitely be of help. Never allow glasses to sit in contact with dishwasher detergents either dry or in solution, and proceed to rinse them promptly. But the pitting is otherwise inevitable and irreversible, although detergent manufacturers continually seek formulations to solve the problem.

