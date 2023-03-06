Today’s Sound Off is about chewing tobacco, also called “dipping”:

DEAR HELOISE: My 17-year-old son and his friends have started a habit I detest. They all dip tobacco. They seem to think it’s cool for some reason. They carry around a plastic foam cup and spit into that cup all day long. I won’t allow them in my house if they are chewing tobacco, and that’s caused some problems with my son. But I’m standing my ground. I find this whole thing disgusting, especially when he sets that cup down and walks away.

