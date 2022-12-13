DEAR HELOISE: Yesterday, our HOA Board of Directors took a tour of our local wastewater plant.

Let me tell you, it was quite an eye-opener. Flushable wipes should not be flushed down the toilet. They should be thrown in the trash, as they do not break down and can cause havoc in the sewer system.

Hints from Heloise sig

Send hints to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001 or email Heloise@Heloise.com.