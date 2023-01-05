DEAR HELOISE: I read your column in my daily Houston Chronicle and pass along all of your very good hints. In a recent column, you published a letter about not flushing wet wipes down the toilet, and I heartily agree.
I live in a small aging condo complex built in the 1960s, and I’m a board member of the complex. We have many plumbing problems, including old cast iron pipes falling apart because of their age. Putting the plumbing snakes down the old pipes too often is not good for them.
Every time the plumbers come to unclog a pipe, their large snake comes up with tangles of flushable wipes. So, yes, it takes a very long time for them to break down. We have sent letters to our residents about this, with hints on what to do with wet wipes.
We have mostly suggested these two things: First, keep a small spray bottle of water next to the toilet and spray a bit on clean toilet paper, if you feel the need to be “fresher.” This also helps save on toilet paper.
The second hint is, if you need to use a wet wipe, fold it up and put it in a plastic zip-close bag (cheapest ones are at the dollar stores). Seal it and put into the trash bin, or like me, keep an empty-lidded coffee can with the bags on the back of the toilet tank to put used and bagged wipes in. Empty every few days into your trash. It really cuts down on plumbing calls, which are very expensive.
I like the wipes, as they keep me feeling much fresher, so I do this small, inexpensive thing, which helps to save our aging pipes and our budget!
— Rusti Stover, Houston
