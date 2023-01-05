DEAR HELOISE: I read your column in my daily Houston Chronicle and pass along all of your very good hints. In a recent column, you published a letter about not flushing wet wipes down the toilet, and I heartily agree.

I live in a small aging condo complex built in the 1960s, and I’m a board member of the complex. We have many plumbing problems, including old cast iron pipes falling apart because of their age. Putting the plumbing snakes down the old pipes too often is not good for them.

Send hints to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001 or email Heloise@Heloise.com.