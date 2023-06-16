DEAR READERS: In the past few weeks, I’ve received several letters that are similar to the ones I get every year starting in early spring. So, here is my annual answer:

No, you may not wear white, off-white, cream, the very palest beige or the lightest imaginable shade of yellow to some else’s wedding. So many pastels photograph as white.

